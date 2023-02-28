In this week's Southern Star: FREE special Weddings supplement, Holly ready to lead Social Democrats, Phil Healy fighting back after 'tough few months' & more

In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE special Weddings supplement

• Holly ready to lead Social Democrats

• Judge says case 'like a Martin McDonagh play'

• The prolific Bandon author we have forgotten

• Phil Healy fighting back after 'rough few months'

• Castlehaven lay down early season marker

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 2ND