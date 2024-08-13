IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Property West Cork supplement; The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards are back; Phil Healy shines on the Olympic stage; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 15th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE PROPERTY WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT
IN NEWS
Photo gallery: Debs & Grads in full swing
Second Pride festival for Cape Clear
Civic reception for rowers in County Hall
Cllr told by Irish Water: 'Durrus doesn't exist'
Joe West's 1952 trek to Helsinki Olympics
The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards are back!
IN LIFE
Ten years of the Wild Atlantic Way
Emma Connolly will miss the Olympics
IN SPORT
Phil Healy shines on the Olympic stage
Rebels defend All-Ireland camogie title
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 15th