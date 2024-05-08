IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Personal Finance supplement featuring Sinead Ryan; Story of Mary Jane O'Donovan Rossa told; Phil Healy helps Irish women's relay team qualify for Olympics; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 9th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE PERSONAL FINANCE SUPPLEMENT FEATURING SINEAD RYAN (PRESENTER OF NEWSTALK'S THE HOME SHOW AND PODCAST)

IN NEWS

Climate queries put to candidates

Noel O'Donovan on why he left the gardaí

Awards for young local filmmakers

Charlie Bird movie for Schull festival

How Glengarriff boy inspired a mega-hit

IN LIFE

Story of fearless Mary Jane O'Donovan Rossa told at last

Don't let these fascinating insects bug you

IN SPORT

Phil Healy helps Irish women's relay team qualify for Olympics

Clonakilty Soccer Club end wait for Beamish Cup glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 9TH