IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR; Free guide to getting married in West Cork; Dynamite found in Baltimore home; Tidy Towns: the big winners in West Cork; Bus Éireann under attack for school bus rules; Derelict properties under the spotlight; Tourism strategy focus is on 'experiences'; We reveal October's West Cork Farming Award winner; Spreading the acting bug in Rossmore; Castlehaven and Skibb crowned county football champs; Haven, Newcestown, Dohenys and Bantry all into county finals; In shops, and online via our ePaper from Thursday, October 12th

October 10th, 2023 12:39 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE GUIDE TO GETTING MARRIED IN WEST CORK

 

IN NEWS

Dynamite found in Baltimore home

Tidy Towns: the big winners in West Cork

Bus Éireann under attack for school bus rules

Derelict properties under the spotlight

Tourism strategy focus is on 'experiences'

 

IN LIFE

We reveal October's West Cork Farming Award winner

Spreading the acting bug in Rossmore

 

IN SPORT

Castlehaven and Skibb crowned county football champs

Haven, Newcestown, Dohenys and Bantry all into county finals

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 12th

