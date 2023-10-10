IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE GUIDE TO GETTING MARRIED IN WEST CORK

IN NEWS

Dynamite found in Baltimore home

Tidy Towns: the big winners in West Cork

Bus Éireann under attack for school bus rules

Derelict properties under the spotlight

Tourism strategy focus is on 'experiences'

IN LIFE

We reveal October's West Cork Farming Award winner

Spreading the acting bug in Rossmore

IN SPORT

Castlehaven and Skibb crowned county football champs

Haven, Newcestown, Dohenys and Bantry all into county finals

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 12th