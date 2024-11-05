IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Greener Living supplement; Cork South West profiled for General Election 2024; West Cork Farming Awards a huge success In shops and online from Thursday, November 7th

WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS
Photo special from 10th anniversary awards ceremony
GREENER LIVING SUPPLEMENT
A Clon company transforming food waste, plus many more West Cork sustainability champions
IN NEWS
Man on drugs charges pleads to see sick wife
Election 2024: Cork South West profiled
Ballygarvan pilot academy is flying high
Traffic is 'bombing through' our towns
The new Honda ZR-V is reviewed
IN LIFE
Celebrating 30 years of Clon's Model Village
IN SPORT
Mathúnas crowned Carbery hurling champs!
Clonakilty and Rossas into Munster finals
IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7TH