Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Greener Living supplement; Cork South West profiled for General Election 2024; West Cork Farming Awards a huge success In shops and online from Thursday, November 7th

November 5th, 2024 2:36 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Greener Living supplement; Cork South West profiled for General Election 2024; West Cork Farming Awards a huge success In shops and online from Thursday, November 7th Image

Share this article

WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS

Photo special from 10th anniversary awards ceremony

GREENER LIVING SUPPLEMENT

A Clon company transforming food waste, plus many more West Cork sustainability champions

IN NEWS

Man on drugs charges pleads to see sick wife
Election 2024: Cork South West profiled
Ballygarvan pilot academy is flying high
Traffic is 'bombing through' our towns
The new Honda ZR-V is reviewed

IN LIFE

Celebrating 30 years of Clon's Model Village

IN SPORT

Mathúnas crowned Carbery hurling champs!
Clonakilty and Rossas into Munster finals

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7TH

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended