IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE GET ACTIVE WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT WITH 10 GREAT WEST CORK WALKS

IN NEWS

Porcelain doll museum opens in Schull

Student fled Cork after drugs gang looked for money

Cloth nappy kits on offer from County Council

Jail for teen who screamed abuse at garda

Residents plant tree to honour local businessman

IN LIFE

Councillors fume as farm plastics 'stacked 50ft high'

West Cork Rapid Response leads way in cardiac survival

IN SPORT

Carbery GAA needs a 4G pitch, chairman insists

Keith Cronin sets date for his ITRC comeback

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 18TH