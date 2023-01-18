News

January 18th, 2023 10:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

  • Get Active – our guide to health and fitness for 2023

 

  • West Cork is road deaths blackspot
  • US Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s family ‘most likely from West Cork’
  • Whiteout shuts schools and halts buses
  • Local pupils’ science win
  • Man (71) must avoid woman

 

  • Stars come out for Leap astro turf pitch

 

  • Orla Finn ready for next chapter
  • Cork captain Brian Hurley looks ahead
  • Baltimore flying high in WCL championship

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 19th

