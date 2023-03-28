In this week's Southern Star: FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine; Eight-page special on O'Donovan Rossa's 1993 All-Ireland club final triumph; Baltimore's 'Dede' wins two Michelin stars & more

In this week's Southern Star…
• FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine
• Eight-page special on O'Donovan Rossa's 1993 All-Ireland club final triumph
• Star reporter recalls classmate Graham Dwyer
• Baltimore's 'Dede' wins two Michelin stars
• West Cork's pilgrim paths hugely popular
• Irish Water hits back at councillors
& MORE
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ subscribe.southernstar.ie
IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 30TH
Read More
Editorial
Mar, 2023
Threat of eviction is a heavy burden to bear
News
Mar, 2023
‘Don’t give under-12s a phone’
Life
Mar, 2023
I still hope I’ll find my birth mum
Farming Fisheries
Mar, 2023