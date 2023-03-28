News

In this week's Southern Star: FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine; Eight-page special on O'Donovan Rossa's 1993 All-Ireland club final triumph; Baltimore's 'Dede' wins two Michelin stars & more

March 28th, 2023 12:13 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine

• Eight-page special on O'Donovan Rossa's 1993 All-Ireland club final triumph

• Star reporter recalls classmate Graham Dwyer

• Baltimore's 'Dede' wins two Michelin stars

• West Cork's pilgrim paths hugely popular

• Irish Water hits back at councillors

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ subscribe.southernstar.ie

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 30TH

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.