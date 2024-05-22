Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 20-page Motoring supplement; Election candidate releases song; Clon's spectacular Street Carnival seeks new volunteers In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 23rd

May 22nd, 2024 12:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 20-page Motoring supplement; Election candidate releases song; Clon's spectacular Street Carnival seeks new volunteers In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 23rd Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE 20-PAGE MOTORING SUPPLEMENT

 

IN NEWS

Election candidate releases song

Bringing back etiquette and manners

Garda Youth awards photo special

Councillor's 'day in court' on TV series

Five decades of Bantry library

 

IN LIFE

Clon's spectacular Street Carnival seeks new volunteers

Local talent showcase at Sherkin's Open Ear Festival

DJ Courtney Working Day fundraiser huge success

 

IN SPORT

Emily Hegarty qualifies Irish women's four for Olympics

Daniel Cronin races to his 'best win' in motorsport

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 23RD

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended