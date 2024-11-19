IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK'S BIGGEST FREE CHRISTMAS SUPPLEMENT INSIDE - 'CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK' 128-PAGE SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Bandon's oxygen chamber is as popular as ever

TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork

Father breached trust of wife and daughters

Eccles' history is full of marvels and mysteries

Cork South West constituency profile

Embracing technology on West Cork robotic farm

IN LIFE

Bandon writers in focus at Irish Book Awards

IN SPORT

Nollaig Cleary enters Hall of Fame

Beara U21s march into county final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21ST