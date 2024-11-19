Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 128-page 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine; TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork; Nollaig Cleary enters Hall of Fame; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 21st

November 19th, 2024 2:38 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 128-page 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine; TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork; Nollaig Cleary enters Hall of Fame; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 21st

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK'S BIGGEST FREE CHRISTMAS SUPPLEMENT INSIDE - 'CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK' 128-PAGE SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Bandon's oxygen chamber is as popular as ever

TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork

Father breached trust of wife and daughters

Eccles' history is full of marvels and mysteries

Cork South West constituency profile

Embracing technology on West Cork robotic farm

IN LIFE

Bandon writers in focus at Irish Book Awards

 

IN SPORT

Nollaig Cleary enters Hall of Fame

Beara U21s march into county final

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21ST

