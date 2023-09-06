IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL
12-page photo special (Part two next week!)
RECRUITMENT
Four pages of job adverts
IN NEWS
Paramedic commutes to UK to work
SF’s new candidate interviewed
Nitrates derogation will be cut
Fears over lack of substitute teachers
O’Donovan back in council race
Saharan dust leaves its mark on West Cork
Healthy eating for college students
IN LIFE
Singer Gemma Hayes on life in West Cork
IN SPORT
‘Group of death’ goes down to the wire
Barryroe, Kilbrittain and Newcestown advance
Sports Star award for Randal ace Sean Daly
Darragh McElhinney on his tough summer
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 7th