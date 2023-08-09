IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
CASH GIVEAWAY
Find out how you could win €500 to spend however you wish!
IN NEWS
Towns had no overnight ambulance cover
New support for victims of sexual violence
Allihies Men's Shed members build amazing pod
August West Cork Farming Award winner revealed
Do rural pubs have a future?
IN LIFE
West Cork duo reveals Eurovision goal
IN SPORT
Rebels crowned camogie champs
Barryroe snatch dramatic late county win
Phil withdraws from Worlds selection
Ellen crowned All-Ireland bowling champ