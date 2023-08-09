News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Find out how you could win €500; Ambulance cover ‘not adequate’; New support for victims of sexual violence; Allihies Men's Shed members build luxury pod; August West Cork Farming Award winner revealed; Do rural pubs have a future?; West Cork duo reveals Eurovision goal; Rebels crowned camogie champs; Barryroe snatch dramatic late county win; Phil withdraws from Worlds selection; Ellen crowned All-Ireland bowling champ

August 9th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

CASH GIVEAWAY

Find out how you could win €500 to spend however you wish!

 

IN NEWS

Towns had no overnight ambulance cover

New support for victims of sexual violence

Allihies Men's Shed members build amazing pod

August West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

Do rural pubs have a future?

 

IN LIFE

West Cork duo reveals Eurovision goal

 

IN SPORT

Rebels crowned camogie champs

Barryroe snatch dramatic late county win

Phil withdraws from Worlds selection

Ellen crowned All-Ireland bowling champ

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 10th

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.