IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Feasibility study for Schull-Cork greenway; Cllrs unite against Gougane windfarm plan; Shock at decision to close Kilbrittain early intervention unit; Near-homeless 78-yr-old thanks Durrus community for finding her a place to live; Ballineen & Enniskeane group plans to restore local station house; Skibb star Danny wins top soccer award; West Cork Schoolboys & Schoolgirls League awards special; Interview with Cork's Laura O'Mahony; Beara CS wins Munster colleges’ title; Can Orla Cronin reach the next level?

February 16th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

• Feasibility study for Schull-Cork greenway gets the go-ahead

• Cllrs unite against ‘bananas’ Gougane Barra windfarm plan

• Shock at decision to close early intervention unit in Kilbrittain

• Near-homeless 78-yr-old thanks Durrus community for finding her a place to live

 

• Ballineen & Enniskeane group plans to restore local station house.

• In her weekly column Emma Connolly's all in a spin over her tumble dryer!

 

• Skibb star Danny wins top soccer award

• Two-page special on 2021 West Cork Schoolboys & Schoolgirls League awards

• Interview with Cork's Laura O'Mahony

• Beara CS wins Munster colleges’ title

• Can Orla Cronin reach the next level?

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17TH

