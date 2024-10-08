IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Farmers count costs of floods; 28-page Weddings supplement; Laura O'Mahony and Skibb target county glory; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, October 10th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

28-PAGE WEDDINGS SUPPLEMENT

Choosing your wedding venue plus all the latest in dresses, make-up and hair trends

IN NEWS

Farmers count cost of flooded fields and yards

Bantry businesses angry over scheme's progress

In pictures: Skibbereen Rowing Club's gala ball

Bere Island's much-loved community nurse

Dick Barrett remembered in Ballineen

'EU reps should have visited Timoleague catchment'

IN LIFE

A family perspective on local artist Brian Lalor

IN SPORT

Enya Breen captains Ireland's women's rugby team

Laura O'Mahony and Skibb target county glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 10th