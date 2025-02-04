IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water, Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO, Jack’s impact inspires Ireland win; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 06th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water
Return scheme success hits bring sites
Helping farmers talk with TikTok
IN LIFE
Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO
IN SPORT
Jack's impact inspires Ireland win
Rowing's a labour of love for TJ Ryan
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 06TH