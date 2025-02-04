Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water, Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO, Jack’s impact inspires Ireland win; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 06th

February 4th, 2025 2:17 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water, Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO, Jack’s impact inspires Ireland win; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 06th Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water

Return scheme success hits bring sites 

Helping farmers talk with TikTok

 

IN LIFE

Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO

 

IN SPORT

Jack's impact inspires Ireland win 

Rowing's a labour of love for TJ Ryan

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 06TH

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended