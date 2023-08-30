News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Entries for 2023 West Cork Business & Tourism Awards now open; Winner of our €500 cash giveaway revealed; No extra Dáil seats for West Cork; Indian summer-type weather is on the way; Farmers vocal about nitrates derogation at Clon meeting; Beara set to get €15m dolphin movie; Celebrating 40 years of music in De Barras of Clon; Bantry GAA raises ‘serious concerns’ about disciplinary process; How Saoirse and Fiona put Courceys on map; Skibb rowers’ notable moments at Worlds; West Cork leagues are ready for kick-off

August 30th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

 

WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS

• Entries for 2023 awards now open

 

CASH GIVEAWAY

• We reveal the winner of our €500 cash giveaway

 

IN NEWS

• No extra Dáil seats for West Cork

• Indian summer-type weather is on the way

• Farmers vocal about nitrates at Clon meeting

• Beara set to get €15m dolphin movie

 

IN LIFE

• Celebrating 40 years of music in De Barras of Clon

 

IN SPORT

• Bantry GAA raises ‘serious concerns’ about disciplinary process

• How Saoirse and Fiona put Courceys on map

• Skibb rowers’ notable moments at Worlds

• West Cork leagues are ready for kick-off

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 31st

Share this article

Recommended