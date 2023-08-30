In this week's Southern Star

WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS

• Entries for 2023 awards now open

CASH GIVEAWAY

• We reveal the winner of our €500 cash giveaway

IN NEWS

• No extra Dáil seats for West Cork

• Indian summer-type weather is on the way

• Farmers vocal about nitrates at Clon meeting

• Beara set to get €15m dolphin movie

IN LIFE

• Celebrating 40 years of music in De Barras of Clon

IN SPORT

• Bantry GAA raises ‘serious concerns’ about disciplinary process

• How Saoirse and Fiona put Courceys on map

• Skibb rowers’ notable moments at Worlds

• West Cork leagues are ready for kick-off

