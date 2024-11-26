IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Election hype begins, Drimoleague family win farming award, local pub closure; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 28th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Man sent intimate photos of wife to others
Election fever ramps up before Friday
Dromclough pupils record Christmas song
The sad loss of the local pub
'Old fashioned farmer' on cruelty charges
Drimoleague farm family named CellCheck champion
Clonakilty IFA holds annual dairy conference
IN LIFE
Skibb's Margaret on 'Housewife of the Year' doc
Ballydehob artist wins prestigious Taylor Art award
IN SPORT
Rossas, Kilmacs and Goleen primed for huge weekend
Drinagh Rangers B stun A team in derby upset
IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28th