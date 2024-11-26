IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Election hype begins, Drimoleague family win farming award, local pub closure; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 28th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Man sent intimate photos of wife to others

Election fever ramps up before Friday

Dromclough pupils record Christmas song

The sad loss of the local pub

'Old fashioned farmer' on cruelty charges

Drimoleague farm family named CellCheck champion

Clonakilty IFA holds annual dairy conference

IN LIFE

Skibb's Margaret on 'Housewife of the Year' doc

Ballydehob artist wins prestigious Taylor Art award

IN SPORT

Rossas, Kilmacs and Goleen primed for huge weekend

Drinagh Rangers B stun A team in derby upset

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28th