News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Eight-page schools' rowing regatta photo special; New memorabilia for Collins Centre; Now it’s the hip op bus!; Garda terrified as she was dragged 80ft along road by car; Out and About in West Cork picture special; Skibbereen Charity Adventure race hits 10 year milestone; Crowley’s golden kick fires Munster to URC final; Top marks for Ahamilla after shining on inter-county stage; Randal Óg clubman Sean Daly wins Munster U20 HC medal; Drinagh Rangers crowned WCL Premier Division champs, again; World rowing champ in biggest cycling race; Win tickets to Bell X1 Live at the Marquee

May 17th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

EIGHT-PAGE SCHOOLS' ROWING REGATTA PHOTO SPECIAL

  • Featuring photos of every crew!

 

IN NEWS

  • New memorabilia for Collins Centre
  • Now it’s the hip op bus!
  • Garda terrified as she was dragged 80ft along road by car
  • Out and About in West Cork picture special

 

IN LIFE

  • Skibbereen Charity Adventure race hits 10 year milestone

 

IN SPORT

  • Crowley’s golden kick fires Munster to URC final
  • Top marks for Ahamilla after shining on inter-county stage
  • Randal Óg clubman Sean Daly wins Munster U20 HC medal
  • Drinagh Rangers crowned WCL Premier Division champs, again
  • World rowing champ in biggest cycling race

 

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to Bell X1 Live at the Marquee

 

****

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.