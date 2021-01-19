In this week's Southern Star: Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars worth keeping an eye on

News

Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars worth keeping an eye on

January 19th, 2021 11:19 AM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Duo in court over Skibbereen incident

• 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first says local nurse

• Bantry General Hospital leads the way with over 500 Covid-19 vaccinations administered

• THE NEXT GENERATION: We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars worth keeping an eye on

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 21st

