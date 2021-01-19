In this week's Southern Star: Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars worth keeping an eye on

In this week's Southern Star…
• Duo in court over Skibbereen incident
• 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first says local nurse
• Bantry General Hospital leads the way with over 500 Covid-19 vaccinations administered
• THE NEXT GENERATION: We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars worth keeping an eye on
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 21st
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.