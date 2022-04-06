In this week's Southern Star
IN NEWS
- Convicted murderer Dwyer wins case against use of phone data
- Olympic rowers crowned West Cork Sports Stars 2021
- Billie Eilish’s West Cork roots
- Film studio gets go-ahead in Skibb
- Ballycotton pirates’ role in Collins murder
- West Cork’s housing plans revealed
COMPETITION
- Win tickets to see David Gray live in Cork
IN LIFE
- Walking to remember Killian Lawton this Easter
IN SPORT
- West Cork Sports Star awards special
- Sacred Heart crowned All-Ireland champs
- Skibb women win another munster title
- Bandon Grammar capture national crown
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 7th