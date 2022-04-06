News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Convicted murderer Dwyer wins case against use of phone data; Olympic rowers crowned West Cork Sports Stars 2021; Billie Eilish’s West Cork roots; Film studio gets go-ahead in Skibb; Ballycotton pirates’ role in Collins murder; West Cork’s housing plans revealed; Win tickets to see David Gray in Cork; Remember Killian Lawton this Easter; Sports awards special; Sacred Heart win All-Ireland; Skibb women win another munster title; Bandon Grammar capture national crown

April 6th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

  • Convicted murderer Dwyer wins case against use of phone data
  • Olympic rowers crowned West Cork Sports Stars 2021
  • Billie Eilish’s West Cork roots
  • Film studio gets go-ahead in Skibb
  • Ballycotton pirates’ role in Collins murder
  • West Cork’s housing plans revealed

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to see David Gray live in Cork

IN LIFE

  • Walking to remember Killian Lawton this Easter

IN SPORT

  • West Cork Sports Star awards special
  • Sacred Heart crowned All-Ireland champs
  • Skibb women win another munster title
  • Bandon Grammar capture national crown

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 7th

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.