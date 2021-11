In this week's Southern Star…

• Collins' diaries will be seen in Clon

• Recalling the best days of West Cork disco

• Leap's new amenity park is unveiled

• Huge weekend looms for West Cork GAA teams in county championships

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11TH