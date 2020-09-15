News

In this week's Southern Star: Clon firm to increase workforce, Dangerous jellyfish sightings close to Barleycove & West Cork ladies crowned county champions

September 15th, 2020 5:14 PM

By Jack McCarron

In this week's Southern Star…

• Clon firm to increase workforce from 370 to 1,000

• Dangerous jellyfish sightings close to Barleycove beach

• RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley on writing, family and Covid

• West Cork ladies crowned county champions

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17th

