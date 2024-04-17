News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Castrate rapists, wound intruders, legalise prostitution says Collins; Clarity needed on Skibbereen Southdoc; Can Rebels stun mighty Kerry?

April 17th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

  • Castrate rapists, wound intruders, legalise prostitution says Collins
  • Clarity needed on Skibbereen’s Southdoc service
  • Election tallies in Mallow but count in West Cork
  • A tale of two islands – Cape vs Rathlin
  • Lusitania watch up for auction

 

IN LIFE

  • Clonakilty Women’s Shed is all about connection

 

IN SPORT

  • Can Rebels stun mighty Kerry?
  • Carbery Rangers edge Castlehaven in thrilling derby
  • Champagne football in Castletown
  • Keith Cronin moving on after Wales frustration

 

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to see the Sugababes!

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 18th

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended