In this week's Southern Star…

• Business awards winners revealed

• Valentine's Day special

• Housing is key to survival of our islands

• Roads network of 'third world' standard

• Is it time to open church doors to refugees?

• Refreshed Melissa Duggan primed for big season with Cork

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 9TH