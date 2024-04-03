News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Big battle for third CSW seat; John Collins to run for brother Michael's party; Farming awards monthly winner announced

April 3rd, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

  • ‘Big battle’ for third seat in CSW
  • John Collins to run for brother Michael’s party
  • West Cork Farming Awards monthly winner announced
  • Old Market closure a big blow for Bandon
  • The Skibbereen man who became POW 627
  • How Ilen anglers boosted the Rhine

 

IN LIFE

  • Bantry volunteers putting animal welfare first

 

IN SPORT

  • Clon RFC win Munster U16 title
  • New Carbery camogie chairperson shares ideas
  • Rise of Colm O’Callaghan with Cork footballers
  • Drinagh and Clon SC ready for Beamish Cup final

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 4th

*****

