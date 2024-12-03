IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: As you were in West Cork after general election, New Beara book, Goleen footballers nearing treble; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, December 5th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

No change in Cork South West after Election '24

Hotel restaurant gets Michelin nod

Woman put poker through neighbour's window

The colourful history of the Christmas Tree

General Election results and analysis

IN LIFE

How Beara's descendants have shaped a world

Farm incomes on upward curve, says Teagasc

New book on 'Farming for Nature'

IN SPORT

Goleen footballers close in on terrific treble

How Rossa hurlers were the Kings of November in 2004

