IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 56-page farming supplement including results of the Great West Cork Farming Survey; Four men charged with conspiracy appear at Bantry court; We ask locals what Easter means to them; Drinagh blow WCL title race wide open

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK FARMING

Free 56-page supplement including results of The Great West Cork Farming Survey, interview with traditional woodworker Eoin Reardon and lots more

IN NEWS

Farmers concerned at lack of mental health supports

Four men charged with conspiracy to import drugs appear in Bantry court

Bichon Frise killed by pitbull on Bandon street

Tánaiste reflects on 20 years of smoking ban

Fastnet’s role in Gulf Stream

IN LIFE

We ask locals what Easter means to them

IN SPORT

Drinagh blow WCL title race wide open

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí crowned champs

Boom time for girls’ rugby in West Cork

Doheny AC’s Maeve O’Neill loving life in the USA

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 28th