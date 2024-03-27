News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 56-page farming supplement including results of the Great West Cork Farming Survey; Four men charged with conspiracy appear at Bantry court; We ask locals what Easter means to them; Drinagh blow WCL title race wide open

March 27th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

WEST CORK FARMING

  • Free 56-page supplement including results of The Great West Cork Farming Survey, interview with traditional woodworker Eoin Reardon and lots more

 

IN NEWS

  • Farmers concerned at lack of mental health supports
  • Four men charged with conspiracy to import drugs appear in Bantry court
  • Bichon Frise killed by pitbull on Bandon street
  • Tánaiste reflects on 20 years of smoking ban
  • Fastnet’s role in Gulf Stream

IN LIFE

  • We ask locals what Easter means to them

 

IN SPORT

  • Drinagh blow WCL title race wide open
  • Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí crowned champs
  • Boom time for girls’ rugby in West Cork
  • Doheny AC’s Maeve O’Neill loving life in the USA

 

