IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 48-page Farming magazine; bumper O'Donovan Rossa All-Ireland anniversary special; Goleen resident’s shock at bill to save home from gorse fire; Chef Dede savours two-star Michelin success; Spearline sold to US AI specialist; Graham Norton to speak at Bantry Literary Festival; Irish Water hits back at councillors; The West Cork playschool where stars are ‘born’; Bantry Bay U18s celebrate Munster cup win; St James up and running in league; Drinagh stretch lead in Premier Division

March 29th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FARMING MAGAZINE

  • 48 pages of news, views, information and advice regarding all things agricultural in West Cork and beyond

 

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Marking the 30th anniversary of O’Donovan Rossa’s All-Ireland club senior football final win

 

IN NEWS

  • Goleen resident’s shock at bill to save home from gorse fire
  • Chef Dede savours two-star Michelin success
  • Spearline sold to US AI specialist
  • Irish Water hits back at councillors
  • Graham Norton to speak at Bantry Literary Festival

 

IN LIFE

  • The West Cork playschool where stars are ‘born’!

 

IN SPORT

  • Bantry Bay U18s celebrate Munster cup win
  • St James up and running in league
  • Drinagh stretch lead in Premier Division

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 30th

