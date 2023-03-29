IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FARMING MAGAZINE
- 48 pages of news, views, information and advice regarding all things agricultural in West Cork and beyond
SPECIAL FEATURE
- Marking the 30th anniversary of O’Donovan Rossa’s All-Ireland club senior football final win
IN NEWS
- Goleen resident’s shock at bill to save home from gorse fire
- Chef Dede savours two-star Michelin success
- Spearline sold to US AI specialist
- Irish Water hits back at councillors
- Graham Norton to speak at Bantry Literary Festival
IN LIFE
- The West Cork playschool where stars are ‘born’!
IN SPORT
- Bantry Bay U18s celebrate Munster cup win
- St James up and running in league
- Drinagh stretch lead in Premier Division
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 30th
Read More
Editorial
Mar, 2023