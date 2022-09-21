News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 32-page Home and Garden supplement; Goleen builder brothers on US fraud charges; Redmond has unfinished business; Baltimore pool will close without Council’s help; Woman feared she’d die in attack; The Civil War in West Cork; Farming Family award winners announced; Three pages of employment adverts; In-depth county championship coverage; Carbery JAFC final preview; Latest on locals at world rowing

September 21st, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE SUPPLEMENT

  • 32-page Home & Garden supplement

 

IN NEWS

  • Goleen builder brothers on US fraud charges
  • Redmond has unfinished business
  • Baltimore pool will close without Council’s help
  • Woman feared she’d die in attack
  • The Civil War in West Cork
  • Farming Family award winners announced
  • Three pages of employment adverts

 

IN LIFE

  • ‘Stories of the Revolution’ – children relay grandparents’ memories

 

IN SPORT

  • In-depth county championship coverage
  • Carbery JAFC final preview
  • Latest on locals at world rowing

 

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.