IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 24-page Property supplement; Rise in 'school refusal' cases; Mobiles are killing drivers; Glandore dolphin birth a film first

April 24th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

PROPERTY WEST CORK

  • 24-page supplement including dream homes, advice on buying, selling and more

 

IN NEWS

  • Rise in ‘school refusal’ cases
  • Mobiles are killing drivers – Dr Jason
  • Glandore dolphin birth a film first
  • Ifta win for Pat Collins’ film
  • Stardust verdict gives hope to Whiddy families

 

IN LIFE

  • Beara youth theatre takes centre stage

 

IN SPORT

  • Cork footballers must refocus
  • Laura O'Mahony the hero in Cork win
  • Barry wants bounce from Bandon
  • Bunratty bring silverware to Schull

 

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to see Damien Dempsey live!

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, APRIL 25th

*****

