IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 20-page Weddings supplement; Gorse fires rage throughout West Cork; Holly is new Social Democrats leader; two-page ploughing finals photo special; Memories of the Lenten Trócaire Box; Assault case like a 'Martin McDonagh play'; Ballydehob rallies around local talent; Healy fights back after 'rough' few months; Haven beat Rangers in Div 1 derby; Millie Condon wins West Cork Youth Award; Hamilton High crowned Munster champs

March 1st, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

GETTING MARRIED?

• Free 20-page Weddings supplement

 

IN NEWS

• Gorse fires rage throughout West Cork

• Holly is new Social Democrats leader

• Memories of the Lenten Trócaire Box

• Assault case like a ‘Martin McDonagh play’

• Prolific Bandon writer remembered

 

PHOTO SPECIAL

• Two pages from the ploughing finals in Macroom

 

IN LIFE

• Ballydehob rallies around local talent

 

IN SPORT

• Healy fights back after ‘rough’ few months

• Haven beat Rangers in Div 1 derby

• Millie Condon wins West Cork Youth Award

• Hamilton High crowned Munster champs

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 2nd

 

