In this week's Southern Star (18/01/20)

IN NEWS

• Bantry Hospital faces ‘major downgrade’ claims Collins

• ‘All I want is somewhere to live’ says Clonakilty family

• Eight TD hopefuls already on the list

• Time almost up to save our first charity air ambulance

• Man O’ War washes up in Tragumna

• Mumps confirmed in Schull school

IN SPORT

• Bal GAA celebrates 2019 successes

• How St James won the Carbery JAFC title

• Preview of West Cork Sports Star Awards

• Spartak Mossgrove advance in Beamish Cup

• Liam Murray included in Ireland U15 squad

• Bantry school ready for biggest rugby day

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• Grassroots army wages war on climate change