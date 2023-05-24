News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 16-page motoring supplement; ‘Cocaine now an epidemic’ says judge; Harry the humpback whale visits Tragumna; Attenborough replies to Leap pupil’s letter; Major search for woman off Long Strand; Driver jailed after garda dragged by car; Celebrations at Dunmanway’s Tar Isteach charity shop; Olympic rowing champ Fintan McCarthy talks about life on and off the water; Liam O’Donovan makes football comeback; Tribute to Castlehaven legend James O’Neill

May 24th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY May 25th

 

 

 

