In this week's Southern Star (11/01/20)

IN NEWS
• Bantry Hospital says 'stay away' unless urgent
• Two more eateries close their doors
• Ballineen man donates historic car to State
• Charity air ambulance may end in two weeks
• Claims of marine board 'misconduct'
• West Cork family keeping step ahead of bush fires
• Fond farewells to two West Cork priests
COMPETITION
• Win €100 off your January bills
News
Jan, 2020
€3,000 raised at gala ball
Read more
IN SPORT
• Cork ladies’ footballers to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
• Michael Hurley wants Cork starting spot
• Skibb stun Drinagh in Beamish Cup
• Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-final previews
• Alan O’Shea races to Belgooly win
IN LIFE & COMMUNITY
• Innishannon man cheats death and rethinks life
• 10 easy ways to a healthier you