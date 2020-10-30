In Covid’s ‘splendid isolation’

THE award-winning Clonakilty photographer, Stephen Hayes, has captured the current Covid-19 climate perfectly with his “Splendid Isolation” exhibition at the Grey Heron in Bandon, writes Jackie Keogh.

‘With more and more people turning to nature for consolation during lockdown,’ Stephen said, ‘I didn’t have too look far for inspiration. We are fortunate here in West Cork to live so close to the sea, and to be able to enjoy its many meditative and restorative properties.’

An Italian awards body recently selected Stephen’s work for their top prize in an international photography competition. Stephen won the best creative photo award in the abstract category for his striking image of Long Strand.

His exhibition in Bandon, at the Bridge Street shop and gallery, runs until the end of October, features 18 similarly stunning photographs of West Cork. Having previously worked as an accountant, Stephen said: ‘One day, it dawned on me that life is too short. I wanted to work for myself and to follow my passion.’