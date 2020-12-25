Ilen choir zooms into focus with Skibb feelgood video

Take three minutes and 21 seconds out of your day and watch the Ilen Vibe Choir’s rendition of I’m Still Standing.

Both the track and the video are utterly and relentlessly cheerful.

The adapted lyrics – which factor in the 2020 pandemic and the resilience of local traders – is uber upbeat.

The Ilen Vibe Choir has in its three-year history lent its support to other community initiatives, including charity concerts and pop-up performances at Christmas time.

This video, however, to the sounds of We’re Still Standing is a perfectly joyful end-of-year message. And it conveys a very direct message from the business community to all of its customers.

The choir went the extra mile by providing 50:50 funding with Access Credit Union to cover the cost of making the video. In it you can see the frequently masked but clearly smiling faces of local traders.

The video, which has been described as ‘funny, sunny and uplifting’, is racking up views by the thousands.

Although it was only posted on December 10th last, it reached 25,000 within the first five days alone.

Speaking on behalf of Access Credit Union, the CEO, Elma Casey said: ‘This is part of our ongoing effort to show our support for our retailers and to remind people of why it is so important to shop local.’