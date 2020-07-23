IFTA nominations for local writers

By Martha Brennan

TWO West Cork-based writers have received nominations for Ireland’s most prestigious film awards.

Mike Ahern from Schull was nominated for three IFTA awards for his film Extra Ordinary, a horror-comedy starring Cork actress Maeve Higgins, which he co-wrote and co-directed.

The film is nominated for three awards including best film for 2020, best director and best actor. While it wasn’t filmed in West Cork, Mike said that Extra Ordinary is still a Cork movie at heart.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with the nomination,’ said Mike, who is currently working on a TV adaptation of the film. ‘We’ve had a great reaction, and this was a nice end to it in a way. We’re over the moon.’

Float Like A Butterfly, written and directed by Carmel Winters, is also up for multiple awards this year, including best film for 2019 and best script.

Filmed around West Cork, in areas such as Ballyrisode Beach and Carmel’s hometown of Ballydehob, Float Like A Butterfly tells the story of a young traveller who fights for her right to pursue boxing.

Carmel said that the inspiration behind the film, and the reason she became a writer, was her mother, who was laid to rest around the same time the news came through this week.

‘In the midst of the many condolence messages on my phone, I see “congratulations!,” Carmel said. ‘The news of being nominated will always be connected to my great sense of gratitude that my mother has unfurled her wings and let her spirit fly free.’

‘I am delighted that all of us here in West Cork can feel part of these nominations. Traveller and settled, we came together as a family to make a film that has touched hearts the world over.’

The awards ceremony will be held virtually later this year.