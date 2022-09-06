Idris’ Eldon support lands Rose role

A SKIBBEREEN man who was an escort at this year’s Rose of Tralee said it was one of the best experiences of his life.

Idris Rqibi, from Cork Road, was paired up with Wickow Rose Roisin Long at the hugely popular festival.

The 26-year-old, who is a lieutenant at Collins Barracks in Cork said he applied ‘for the fun’.

‘My mother Maura would always have been encouraging me to apply too, so I said I’d go for it,’ he said.

‘But I can honestly say it was a once-in-a-lifetime, unbelievable experience.’

He was this year’s only West Cork escort and said while romance didn’t blossom with Roisin – who already has a partner – they got on brilliantly and are planning to stay in touch.

‘Reunions are already being organised,’ he said.

Idris, whose dad Ghani is originally from Morocco, was sponsored by the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen ,who are hosting a party for him on September 10th.

‘I’m really grateful to the Eldon for all their support,’ Idris added.