Ideal conditions for 66th annual Cahermore ploughing match

December 16th, 2021 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ploughing judges Eamonn and Tommy Burke, Michael J Donegan and Michael P Donegan with Denis Keohane, Ballinascarthy, taking a break before the judging got underway. (Photos: David Patterson)

CAHERMORE ploughing association held their 66th annual ploughing match in ideal conditions.

The match took place on the land of Geoffrey Wycherley at Burgatia, Rosscarbery. The results are as follows:

Senior Conventional: 1st John Murphy 111 marks; 2nd Kieran Coakley 107 marks and 3rd Jim Grace 103 marks.

Intermediate: 1st Ger Kirby 115 marks; 2nd John A O’Donovan 102 marks and 3rd Stanley Deane 95 marks.

Under 28: 1st James O’Sullivan 111 marks; 2nd Aidan O’Donovan 99 marks; 3rd Niall O’Driscoll 92 marks and 4th David Walsh 86 marks.

Under 21: 1st Noel Nyhan 101 marks; 2nd Geoff Wycherley 99 marks and 3rd James Jennings 96 marks.

Farmerette: 1st Katie Hayes 97 marks. Macra: 1st Michael White 80 marks. Three Furrow: 1st Cyril Maguire 78 marks.

Senior Reversible: 1st Jer Coakley 118 marks; 2nd Michael Wycherley 116 marks; 3rd Liam O’Driscoll 114 marks.

Under 28 Reversible: 1st Conor Farrell 108 marks.

Three furrow reversible: 1st Tim Lawlor 106 marks; 2nd Jerry Creedon 100 marks Vintage Senior hydraulic: 1st John O’Neill 93 marks; 2nd Leslie Wolfe 91 marks; 3rd Denis Cummins 84 marks; 4th Mike Coomey 74 marks

Trailer Vintage: 1st John Wolfe 103 marks. Single Furrow: 1st Gordon Jennings 78 marks.

Novice hydraulic vintage: 1st Ger Collins 94 marks; 2nd Pascal Coughlan 79 marks; 3rd Vincent Bennett 64 marks.

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

