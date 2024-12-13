ICSA seeks flexibility on Scep inspection inspections

THE Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers’ Association has called for greater flexibility on weighing scales requirements during inspections to meet Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (Scep) requirements.

ICSA Suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave has criticised the requirement for farmers to provide a weighing scales during on-farm inspections, calling it excessive and an unnecessary burden.

‘The expectation that farmers must source and set up a weighing scales for inspections – facing a 100% penalty for non-compliance – is over the top. While the Department claims that adequate notice and free rental options are available, this fails to consider the practical challenges farmers face. Many are already under significant pressure managing their day-to-day workload, and this added layer of bureaucracy only increases their stress,’ he said.

‘A 100% penalty for failing to produce a scale is disproportionate and could have devastating financial consequences for farmers. The Department must recognise that not all farmers have immediate access to a scales or the ability to arrange one on short notice. While compliance with the scheme is important, there must be a fairer and more flexible approach to inspections.

‘Farmers should not be penalised unfairly for issues that are often beyond their control.’

The ICSA called on the Department to review the current requirements and consider alternative solutions that reduce the administrative and logistical burden on farmers.

‘We want to work with the Department to ensure the success of the Scep, but this level of rigidity is counterproductive. Scep farmers deserve support, not sanctions.’