Iconic Kinsale sign gets a refresh

IF you have visited Kinsale in recent years, you might have seen the Kinsale sign hanging in the main car park.

The 21ft x 12ft sign is the creation of local artist Audrey Cantillon and was hung as an art installation for Kinsale Arts Weekend in 2019.

The elements, however, took their toll and it weathered one too many storms, so Audrey asked the community if they would like to reprint and rehang.

‘Five fabulous businesses stepped forward to sponsor the cost,’ she told The Southern Star.

Dr Marc O’Riain of RUA Architects said the company was delighted to support the project as it celebrates the singular charm of Kinsale.

‘Audrey’s extraordinary talent has beautifully captured the spirit of our community, reflecting the vibrant creativity that flows through every street. It is essential we reinvest in what makes this place so special,’ he said.

Louise Kane Buckley of Loula Natural said the sign captures the spirit and individuality of the town and was a point of connection for locals.

‘Audrey has always been a true champion of all our local businesses, and her art is genuinely celebrated within our community,’ she said.

Along with The Blue Haven and Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre, Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours also got behind the reprint of the sign, with Suzanne noting that she founded her business in Kinsale because it is such an iconic destination.

The Kinsale design in Audrey’s distinctive doodle style is inspired by the blue domes of Santorini and is in keeping with Kinsale nautical theme and colours of blue and white.

Audrey said she wished to acknowledge with great gratitude the previous sponsors of the sign – Fishy Fishy Restaurant and Kinsale Gin, who backed her when she was setting out on her art career.