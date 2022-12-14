Ian Bailey’s assault claim to be probed

IAN Bailey has made a formal complaint to gardaí about being assaulted in Bantry one night last week.

Inspector Jason Wallace confirmed that the complaint is being investigated, and that CCTV in Bantry, and surrounding areas, is being examined.

The inspector said an investigation into the assault, which is alleged to have taken place around 11.30pm last Wednesday night, is ‘ongoing.’

Ian Bailey was the first to publicise the incident. On TikTok, he posted a short video in which he said he was on his way to meet people by appointment when ‘three lads piled out of a car.’

‘They attacked me and assaulted me. They kicked me in the head a few times,’ he said, as he turned his face to the lens to show some bruising around his check and eye socket. He said he received medical attention following the incident. It’s also reported that he will release his new podcast in the New Year.