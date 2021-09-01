Ian Bailey might get new trial in France; Jail for man who damaged village pub; Back to School photo special; Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane has joined Sheffield United; The hair and make-up crew working on Holding has a strong West Cork flavour

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Ian Bailey might get new trial in France
• Jail for man who damaged village pub
• Bandon singer for new TV show
• The stories behind the odd names of lifeboats
• Back to School photo special
In Sport:
Farming Fisheries
Aug, 2021
FARM CLASSICS: John Deere 7810 – possibly one of the best tractors ever
Read more
• Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane has joined Sheffield United
• Cork into All-Ireland camogie final
• Haven come up short in county final
• Emily wins West Cork Sports Star award
In Life & Community:
• The hair and make-up crew working on Holding has a strong West Cork flavour and they say it's a dream assignment
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1