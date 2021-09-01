News

Ian Bailey might get new trial in France; Jail for man who damaged village pub; Back to School photo special; Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane has joined Sheffield United; The hair and make-up crew working on Holding has a strong West Cork flavour

September 1st, 2021 9:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Ian Bailey might get new trial in France
• Jail for man who damaged village pub
• Bandon singer for new TV show
• The stories behind the odd names of lifeboats
• Back to School photo special

In Sport:

• Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane has joined Sheffield United
• Cork into All-Ireland camogie final
• Haven come up short in county final
• Emily wins West Cork Sports Star award

In Life & Community:

• The hair and make-up crew working on Holding has a strong West Cork flavour and they say it's a dream assignment

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.