Ian Bailey in court on drug-driving charge

IAN Bailey appeared before Bantry District Court this morning on drug-related charges.

He was initially stopped at a routine checkpoint in Schull on Sunday, August 25th 2019, after gardaí observed that he was not wearing his safety belt.

He is charged with engaging in drug driving and also of being in possession of cannabis, both on his person and in his car.

The accused’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, was granted free legal aid and the case was then adjourned to April 23rd.

Bailey of The Prairie, Schull, was found guilty in absentia by a court in France last year of the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier near her holiday home in Toormore in Schull in December 1996.