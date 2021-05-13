Ian Bailey gets one-year driving ban and €700 in fines

IAN Bailey has been convicted of drug driving and the possession of cannabis at a sitting of Bantry District Court.

Mr Bailey had pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of cannabis, a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis, and a charge of allowing his car to be used for the possession of cannabis.

These charges arose when Ian Bailey was stopped during a routine Garda checkpoint outside Schull in August 2019. Here, he failed a breath test and was taken to Bantry Garda Station where he was searched and cannabis was discovered.

Ian Bailey’s car was also searched by gardaí and more cannabis was found there.

Having received written submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, Judge King found Mr Bailey guilty of drug driving, disqualifying him from driving for one year and fining him €400.

Mr Bailey was also fined €300 for possession of cannabis, with six months to pay.

Barrister for Mr Bailey, Emmett Boyle, asked the court to fix a bond in the event of his client appealing the verdict.

Ian Bailey made no comment on leaving the court.