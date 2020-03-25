Ian Bailey appears in Bantry District Court on four drug-related charges

IAN Bailey appeared before Bantry District Court Thursday morning, March 12th, on four drug-related charges.

Sgt Paul Kelly, for the prosecution, outlined to Judge Carol Anne Coolican that the accused was initially stopped at about 8.15pm at a routine checkpoint in Schull on Sunday, August 25th 2019, after gardaí observed that he was not wearing his safety belt.

It is alleged that the 63-year-old accused, who resides at The Prairie at Lissacaha, Schull, was arrested after observations were made and he failed a roadside breath test.

The accused was brought to Bantry Garda Station where further tests – namely an oral fluid test and a blood test – were carried out.

Four charges have been brought against the accused: It is alleged that Ian Bailey engaged in drug-driving, which is an offence under the Road Traffic Act; that he was in possession of cannabis on his person; as well as possession of cannabis in his car, both of which are offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The fourth charge, which comes under Section 19 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, relates to an offence of being in control of a car and did knowingly permit the possession of a controlled drug in the vehicle.

The allegations relate to the detection of a small amount of cannabis grass found in a tin that was in his possession whilst at Bantry Garda Station, as well as three cannabis joint that were found in his Toyota Corolla.

The accused’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, was granted free legal aid and he requested that a copy of all statements be produced to aid the accused in his defence.

The case against Ian Bailey was then adjourned for a plea, or to fix a date, to the April 23rd sitting of Bantry District Court.

Ian Bailey was found guilty in absentia by a court in France last year of the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier near her holiday home in Toormore in Schull in December 1996. He has consistently denied any involvement in her death.