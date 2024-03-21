‘I don’t belong to criminal organisation’: Man denies trying to import drugs into West Cork

A man in his 50s who appeared before Midleton District Court on Thursday charged with conspiring with nine other men to import drugs into Ireland has denied having any involvement in the alleged offence.

The men were arrested in a garda operation last Thursday morning in both Leap and Tragumna where they are suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into West Cork.

The two men appeared before Midleton District Court charged with the same offence were Juan Antonio Gallardo (55) of Cadiz, Spain and Aleksander Milic (26) of Belgrade in Serbia.

Garda Brendan McGarry gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Gallardo. He said that Mr Gallardo replied after charge: ‘I don’t belong to any criminal organisation and I have never taken part in drug smuggling.’

Garda Anthony Finn gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Milic. He said that Mr Milic made no reply after caution.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Mallow Court on March 26th. Free legal aid was granted to both men by Judge Colm Roberts. Both accused had access to interpreters for the duration of their hearings.

Meanwhile four Spanish men appeared before Cork District Court charged with conspiring with others to import controlled drugs in to Ireland.

The four men all required Spanish speaking interpreters and were charged with the same offence. Judge Mary Dorgan remanded all four accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court again on March 27th.

Four men appeared at Bandon District Court at lunchtime on Thursday.

Det Gda Shannon Ryan of the West Cork Divisional Drugs unit gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ali Mazidi who he said made no reply after caution. Judge James McNulty granted free legal aid to solicitor Plunkett Taaffe after hearing that the accused lives with his elderly mother and is a self-employed coffee distributor.

Gda Sean O'Connor of Bandon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz and said he made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to solicitor Myra Dinneen.

Det Gda Catherine McCarthy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Sean Curran, with an address at Carrickyheenan, Aughnacloy, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and said he made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to his solicitor Flor Murphy.

Gda Eoin Concannon gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Kiumaars Ghabiri and he also made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to his solicitor Flor Murphy after the judge was told that he works as a chef in a Rotterdam restaurant.

Insp Anthony Harrington said that bail is a matter for the High Court and Judge McNulty remand all four accused in custody to appear again at Bantry District Court next Wednesday.