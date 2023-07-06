‘I did it my way,’ says Cllr Danny

OUTGOING county mayor Cllr Danny Collins summed up his reign with a line from a Frank Sinatra song, while handing over the mayoral chain to another Frank – Cllr Frank O’Flynn – at last week’s Council agm.

Cllr Collins said he ‘did it his way’ and that it was the end of an exciting and extraordinary chapter in his life.

His successor, Cllr O’Flynn (FF), was elected unopposed after being nominated by Cllr McGrath and seconded by Cllr Declan Hurley. The retired Dairygold milk adviser has been a councillor representing the Fermoy Municipal District for 24 years.

Meanwhile, the new deputy mayor, East Cork-based Cllr John Healy (Ind) – who was co-opted following the death of Cllr Noel Collins last year – is originally from Shanagh in Butlerstown and went to Butlerstown NS until third class. Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG), who also attended the same school, was elected deputy mayor in 2011.