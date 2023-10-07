News

Hurley’s ‘tour de force’ Ibec presidency

October 7th, 2023 2:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

CLONAKILTY businesswoman Imelda Hurley has been described as a ‘tour de force’ in her role as president of employers group Ibec. 

Coillte chief executive Ms Hurley’s year as Ibec president came to an end as she is replaced by Pfizer executive Paul Duffy.

Mr Duffy paid tribute to Ms Hurley for her leadership in the past 12 months. ‘Imelda has done an incredible job representing us both nationally and internationally, for example she led a very a busy US visit over St. Patrick’s week and had positive engagements within the EU through her engagement with BusinessEurope,’ said Mr Duffy.

‘I found Imelda to be a great person to work with and somebody I admire and learned a lot from. You have been a tour de force in your role as Ibec President. You will be a tough act to follow.’

 

