Hundreds speeding on the new Macroom bypass

THERE have been 360 detections of speeding by motorists on the new multi-million euro Macroom bypass since it opened, a meeting heard.

Yet despite the detections, no speed vans have yet been assigned along the new road, which fully opened just before Christmas.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Aindrias Moynihan raised a motion at last week’s meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) seeking a report on speeding detections on the €28m N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom bypass, which has a speed limit of 100km/h.

‘There are long smooth hills and you could be driving along there and the car could drift on inadvertently and go over the speed limit, while others are very deliberately pushing it on and seeing it as almost a speed track,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘What is being identified by the gardaí? Also the old road has also seen a change with less traffic but people, are telling me of speeding motorists on Cork Street and New Road in Macroom’s town centre.’

Supt Michael Corbett said that 360 motorists have been detected speeding on the new bypass but he didn’t have the specific information on what type of speeds were involved.

‘There is a certain amount of leeway given when it comes to being just over the speed limit. You won’t be prosecuted for being just over the limit but those who drive in excess of it will be prosecuted,’ said Supt Corbett, who admitted that it’s a significant figure for the new N22 bypass.

He said that gardaí themselves can’t solve this issue and society as a whole needs to be a team player when it comes to speeding.

‘We need buy-in from society as a whole as well about responsible driving and our behaviour on the roads for our own safety and the safety of others. A mistake on the road can cost you your life.’

Deputy Moynihan asked for a breakdown of the speeds detected at a later date and admitted that 360 detections is a large number. Supt Corbett said these detections were by gardaí alone and do not include the GoSafe speed vans.

‘As far as I know the vans haven’t been put on that stretch of road yet.’